Vertical Shift update for 17 August 2022

Patch 4 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9328060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Shifters!

Corrupted Media is excited to announce that PATCH 4 IS LIVE!

This patch is packed with improvements to player comfort and game stability.

Fixes include:

  • Patched a hole in Freeze Tag map, there will be no more escape.
  • Fixed issues with grapples sometimes not firing.
  • Improved player latency, specifically addressing an issue with lag spikes.
  • Fixed joystick dead zone settings
  • Fixed issue where game spectators can only talk when team only voice chat is on.
  • Fixed minor issues in the Tutorial.

Hop in and let us know what you think!

Keep an ear out, we've got bigger updates on the way!

