Patch 4 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9328060 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 02:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Shifters!

Corrupted Media is excited to announce that PATCH 4 IS LIVE!

This patch is packed with improvements to player comfort and game stability.

Fixes include:

Patched a hole in Freeze Tag map, there will be no more escape.

Fixed issues with grapples sometimes not firing.

Improved player latency, specifically addressing an issue with lag spikes.

Fixed joystick dead zone settings

Fixed issue where game spectators can only talk when team only voice chat is on.

Fixed minor issues in the Tutorial.

Hop in and let us know what you think!

Keep an ear out, we've got bigger updates on the way!