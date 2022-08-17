Ritual Update Part 1

Our next big update is finally out, with it bringing a new endgame experience, additional gameplay improvements, bug fixes and more!

Introducing: The Ghost Realm



A new location has been added, where a majority of the ritual takes place. Though the FIB is unaware how to travel to it, they're sure you can figure it out. After being transported into this mysterious area, you'll face the final confrontation with the super natural being. Succeed and reap the rewards, or fail and be forever lost within the realm.

This release of the ritual lays the foundation for this whole new section of the game! In the future we plan on expanding it via new encounters, maps and rewards.



New Starting Location: FIB Tent



Going forward the FIB will provide all investigators with a tent to work from on location. Tents are cooler than trucks anyway.

Lobby



Lobby has had some minor tweaks including visuals, lighting and optimization.

Doors

All doors can now only open one way, and be dragged open or closed with LMB. This should significantly improve how they interact in multiplayer.

Full Patch Notes