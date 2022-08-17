Aug. 17, 2022 - PC Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, August 17, at 5:30am PT (2:30pm CEST). The extended downtime for this update is expected to last up to 5 hours.

Outfit Wars - Modified Schedule

The recently mentioned Outfit Wars schedule adjustments will make their way Live with this update:

Aug. 17 - Downtime begins, Enlistment restarts

Aug. 28 - Last day of Enlistment

Sept. 2, 3 - First round of Qualifiers

Sept. 9, 10 - Second round of Qualifiers

Sept. 16, 17 - Third round of Qualifiers

Sept. 23, 24 - Fourth round of Qualifiers

Sept. 30, Oct. 1 - First round of Playoffs

Oct. 7, 8 - Second round of Playoffs

Oct. 15 - Championships

End of Summer Sales (Aug. 22 - 31)

As summer draws to a close, hot sales and bundles will be making a return.

Check out these category sales!

20% off Infantry Weapons

40% off Infantry Cosmetics

40% off Vehicle Cosmetics

40% off Camouflage

The following bundles will return to the Depot for a limited time.

Lunar New Year Bundle (2021)

Demon Hunter Bundle (2021)

The Big Winter Weapon Bundle (2021)

Great Resolutions Bundle (2022)

Lunar New Year Bundle (2022)

Liberation Bundle (2022)

Stars and Stripes Contrails Bundle (2022)

Lovestruck Bundle (2022)

PlanetSide Legacy Bundle (2022)

Jester's Bundle (2022)

Wyrdwood Bundle (2022)

Saint Patrick's Day Bundle (2022)

Members-only Experience Event! (Aug. 22 - 31)

Falling in line with this End of Summer event, all MEMBERS will receive an extended DOUBLE EXPERIENCE schedule, lasting from Aug. 22 to Aug. 31!

Learn more about Daybreak All Access membership here: https://www.daybreakgames.com/allaccess

Balance Adjustments

LA60 Masthead (NC Anti-Materiel Rifle)

Flak Detonation distance from 4m to 2m.

Crouchwalk and Standing Hipfire CoF from 2.25 to 3.5

Crouching Hipfire CoF from 1.25 to 3

Walking Hipfire CoF from 3.5 to 4.5

Dev Note: These changes are meant to increase the precision required to deliver the damage the Masthead is capable of.

Pelter Rocket Pod (Valkyrie)

Magazine size from 10 to 8.

Dev Note: Mag size nerfs for weapons with limited mag sizes tend to swing the effectiveness of a weapon pretty heavily, but it's likely there will still need to be follow-up tuning to find a good middle-ground where this weapon should live.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

Addressed hitching-related issues by streamlining garbage collection, these changes should help reduce hitching beyond only Amerish.

Fixed an issue causing small white lights to occasionally appear and flicker around the screen.

Updated NS-45 "Assassin" Pilot with the correct models for Suppressor and Darklight.

Construction objects can no longer be placed within HMS Technologies, on Oshur.

Updated Decoy Grenade tooltip to reflect existing motion detection functionality.

Increased Decoy Grenade tracking pulse duration from 1sec. to 2sec., which will prevent minimap icons from flickering on the map.

TR Sunderer Ranger no longer uses NSO reticles.

Known Issues

We're actively investigating the issue with Merit/Mentor rating loss and inability to generate more, and will deploy a solution as soon as it's available.