Rank: Warmaster update for 16 August 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3985

Share · View all patches · Build 9327815

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Ares voice over for when the player's ship disables or destroys a ship.
  • New Objectives now flash into existence. Added some objectives that were missing.
  • Updated Dialog Positions in Flight Tutorial.
  • Research Point listing moved to the top for easier reference
  • Fix for the Flight tutorial fixing a crash.
  • Fix for the Basics Tutorial fixing a crash around the asset screen and the mines.
  • Fix for dialog movement not being correct for the Factory Screen
  • Various Fixes

