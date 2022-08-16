- Added Ares voice over for when the player's ship disables or destroys a ship.
- New Objectives now flash into existence. Added some objectives that were missing.
- Updated Dialog Positions in Flight Tutorial.
- Research Point listing moved to the top for easier reference
- Fix for the Flight tutorial fixing a crash.
- Fix for the Basics Tutorial fixing a crash around the asset screen and the mines.
- Fix for dialog movement not being correct for the Factory Screen
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 16 August 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3985
Patchnotes via Steam Community
