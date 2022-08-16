Version 10.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9327582 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 22:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Added a launch option to turn off texture filter, improved some dialogue, stopped a jumping shortcut. Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Added 16 bit (no filter) option in Brigand Launcher.

-Decreased HUD font size.

SCRIPTS:

-Boris now joins you in Chapter 10 if he's still alive, regardless of history.

-Gaozhong now attacks you if he sees that you stole his bionic eye.

-(PANAMA) Added a couple of Queen Demon spawns in PANAMA DLC.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-Added an invisible wall in South of Pochutla map to stop player from jumping fence.