Brigand: Oaxaca update for 16 August 2022

Version 10.4

Version 10.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a launch option to turn off texture filter, improved some dialogue, stopped a jumping shortcut. Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:
-Added 16 bit (no filter) option in Brigand Launcher.
-Decreased HUD font size.

SCRIPTS:
-Boris now joins you in Chapter 10 if he's still alive, regardless of history.
-Gaozhong now attacks you if he sees that you stole his bionic eye.
-(PANAMA) Added a couple of Queen Demon spawns in PANAMA DLC.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-Added an invisible wall in South of Pochutla map to stop player from jumping fence.

