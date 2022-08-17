SUPER PEOPLE Final Beta Open!

Hello, Super Soldiers!

The SUPER PEOPLE Final Beta is finally open!

The Final Beta is the last chance to test the game before early access and introduces gameplay improvements as well as newly added content based on the feedback from the Global CBT.

Super Tournament Open

Training Grounds added

Armory improvements

Class balance changes

New class (Titan) added

New terrain added for ORBISLAND

Homepage renewed to include class details

During the Final Beta period, we hope to take in as much feedback from our Super Soldiers as much as possible and to fix any problems in a timely manner so that you can get the most out of your SUPER PEOPLE experience.

Join the SUPER PEOPLE Final Beta now to experience even more exhilarating combat!

■ SUPER PEOPLE Final Beta Schedule

❗ PDT(UTC-7): From August 16, 2022 at 22:00 until August 30, 2022 at 22:00

❗ (KST): From August 17, 2022 at 14:00 until August 31, 2022 at 14:00**

■ Please Note!

You will need to join GeeGee and verify your email address to play SUPER PEOPLE.

The Final Beta test will consist of Asia, SEA, EU, SA, and NA matching servers.

All character information including nicknames, items, gold, and rank will be reset once early access is open.

The Final Beta Costume revealed during the Developer’s Live Stream can be obtained by entering the coupon code through In-Game Lobby > Settings > Enter Coupon Code.

Thank you.