SALVATIONLAND update for 16 August 2022

Patch 0.6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a critical bug with disappearance of some sounds and music on several levels
  2. Fixed a critical bug with sound when changing the volume setting in some levels
  3. Improved motorcycle handling, reduced performance drop when riding it
  4. Subtitles now have white color again, which made them more seenable
  5. Crouching now works via toggle, this made stealth missions more playable
  6. Fixed minor bugs on the levels "Shopping District" and "Mine"

