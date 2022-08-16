- Fixed a critical bug with disappearance of some sounds and music on several levels
- Fixed a critical bug with sound when changing the volume setting in some levels
- Improved motorcycle handling, reduced performance drop when riding it
- Subtitles now have white color again, which made them more seenable
- Crouching now works via toggle, this made stealth missions more playable
- Fixed minor bugs on the levels "Shopping District" and "Mine"
SALVATIONLAND update for 16 August 2022
Patch 0.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
