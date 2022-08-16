 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 16 August 2022

Patch 0.0.5h

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted zombie spawning
  • New Wood / Metal Platform build parts to create additional floors/ceilings; still needs some adjustment as right now it will destroy all connected floors in a line if it is destroyed, will be cleaned up in the future to be more reliable
  • Added new collectibles
  • Added new melee weapons
  • Added new helmets
  • Added new masks
  • Adjusted first person interact distance to more closely match third person distance
  • Fixed wooden desk to allow stuff to be built under it

