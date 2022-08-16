Patch 0.0.5h

- Adjusted zombie spawning
- New Wood / Metal Platform build parts to create additional floors/ceilings; still needs some adjustment as right now it will destroy all connected floors in a line if it is destroyed, will be cleaned up in the future to be more reliable
- Added new collectibles
- Added new melee weapons
- Added new helmets
- Added new masks
- Adjusted first person interact distance to more closely match third person distance
- Fixed wooden desk to allow stuff to be built under it
