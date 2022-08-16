DOOMBRINGER Version 1.2 released

As we unveil version 1.2 of Doombringer we want to point out the changes are many. But we will here highlight a shorthand list of improvements to the game since our last major patch.
We also want to take the opportunity to ensure you all that work continues daily on Episode 2. Any updates we have on that will be shared on our twitter, or discord. There you will be able to follow along as we release screenshots or talk to us about the game and so on.
A sneak peek from Episode 2 currently in development.
Changelog :
Maps :
E1M5
- Improved water effect
- Made signposting to pump opening more pronounced
E1M6
- Improved water effect
- Added water particles to cogwheels flowing the water
E1M7
- Fixed issue with framerate throughout the map
- Improved water effect on water pipe before yellow door
duel3
- adjusted layout, improving the survivability for the player out of control
New paths has been added to Duel3 to make the map's game play even more eclectic.
duel4
- Fixed rocket ammo box giving double ammo
- Fixed issues with wall details on top floor center room
duel5
- Changed layout adding extra path below Mega health
- Changed layout around red armor
- Switched place between shotgun pickup and red armor
Miscellaneous
Textures
- Started revising textures on monsters, HUD weapons and assorted details
Gibs
- Made gibs spawn from relative position to where they are expected to come from, rather than the center of the emitter's body
Monsters
Aswang
- Made the Aswang start slashing at you if it was charging in to the player, rather than just keep running against it
E1M7 now plays just as well as the rest of the maps.
Functions
- Made elevator buttons not activate if the lift is not available because the door is not open
- Added ability to make entities travel with other entitires, for instance a door can follow a lift between floors
- Warpzones
- Made target_emitter more efficient
HUD
- Changed default digit font on HUD
- Made the ammo bar be brighter and easier to read
- Added Wales flag
Menu
- Changed SINGLEPLAYER menu to have clearer presentation of coming episodes on it
- Minor improvements to demo player menu (LOAD FILE in menu)
Changed files in this update