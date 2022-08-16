DOOMBRINGER Version 1.2 released

As we unveil version 1.2 of Doombringer we want to point out the changes are many. But we will here highlight a shorthand list of improvements to the game since our last major patch.

We also want to take the opportunity to ensure you all that work continues daily on Episode 2. Any updates we have on that will be shared on our twitter, or discord. There you will be able to follow along as we release screenshots or talk to us about the game and so on.



A sneak peek from Episode 2 currently in development.

Changelog :

Maps :

E1M5

Improved water effect

Made signposting to pump opening more pronounced

E1M6

Improved water effect

Added water particles to cogwheels flowing the water

E1M7

Fixed issue with framerate throughout the map

Improved water effect on water pipe before yellow door

duel3

adjusted layout, improving the survivability for the player out of control



New paths has been added to Duel3 to make the map's game play even more eclectic.

duel4

Fixed rocket ammo box giving double ammo

Fixed issues with wall details on top floor center room

duel5

Changed layout adding extra path below Mega health

Changed layout around red armor

Switched place between shotgun pickup and red armor

Miscellaneous

Textures

Started revising textures on monsters, HUD weapons and assorted details

Gibs

Made gibs spawn from relative position to where they are expected to come from, rather than the center of the emitter's body

Monsters

Aswang

Made the Aswang start slashing at you if it was charging in to the player, rather than just keep running against it



E1M7 now plays just as well as the rest of the maps.

Functions

Made elevator buttons not activate if the lift is not available because the door is not open

Added ability to make entities travel with other entitires, for instance a door can follow a lift between floors

Warpzones

Made target_emitter more efficient

HUD

Changed default digit font on HUD

Made the ammo bar be brighter and easier to read

Added Wales flag

Menu