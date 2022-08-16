 Skip to content

Lumberjack Simulator update for 16 August 2022

Update notes 08/16/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9327384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the custom controls mapping for gamepads and joysticks, now you can set custom controls and they will work in the game
  • Fixed the first person camera glitch when walking and looking around, now the game runs much smoother from first person view

