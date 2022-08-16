0.3.0 released

Hello friends, new version of the game is ready.
With it comes a discount.
Release 0.3.0
New features
- new music track added to album N.E.S. - Original
- support for keyboard movement in Switcheroo mode
- helper in Switcheroo will now be blinking instead of simply changing color
- added helper to Switcheroo to activate after 60 seconds without finding a pattern
- support for Steam API
- added Steam achievements
- added Steam stats
Changes
- progression bar will not be shown if not needed
- always allow rotation in Square mode
- initial game is no longer called tmp
- selecting icon for game mod has now more features
Fixes
- checking for possible movements in times of special power usage
- crash when rotation was used in Switcheroo
- removing highscores
- more internal tests
- detection of available moves in the Square mode
- refreshing tiles when special power is used
- main menu will be closed when game is started from editor
Known issues
- controller still not supported
- conditions might have too small font size
- achievements might require more testing when some were achieved before this release
- local copy of achievements not syncing with Steam
For next release I will try to focus on fixing controller and other known problems, but also about adding more interesting music.
Please let me know what do you think about the release.
Take care!
Changed files in this update