0.3.0 released

Hello friends, new version of the game is ready.

With it comes a discount.

Release 0.3.0

New features

new music track added to album N.E.S. - Original

support for keyboard movement in Switcheroo mode

helper in Switcheroo will now be blinking instead of simply changing color

added helper to Switcheroo to activate after 60 seconds without finding a pattern

support for Steam API

added Steam achievements

added Steam stats

Changes

progression bar will not be shown if not needed

always allow rotation in Square mode

initial game is no longer called tmp

selecting icon for game mod has now more features

Fixes

checking for possible movements in times of special power usage

crash when rotation was used in Switcheroo

removing highscores

more internal tests

detection of available moves in the Square mode

refreshing tiles when special power is used

main menu will be closed when game is started from editor

Known issues

controller still not supported

conditions might have too small font size

achievements might require more testing when some were achieved before this release

local copy of achievements not syncing with Steam

For next release I will try to focus on fixing controller and other known problems, but also about adding more interesting music.

Please let me know what do you think about the release.

Take care!