Engine Evolution 2021 update for 16 August 2022

2021.1.9

Build 9327230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New desert biome on map Ghost
  • Formula - sounds, camera effects, particle effects
  • Nerfed formula engine
  • Improved formula shifting
  • Improved color grading and post-processing
  • Added reverb

Changed files in this update

