Patch 1.5.1

Hello!

Looks like that mouse movement was pretty buggy! Hopefully this addressed all of its problems. Thank you everyone for your bug reports!

I'll be doing another patch tomorrow for some quality-of-life features, fixing the bugs that will inevitably show up, and implementing a new, polished French translation thanks to NoBansstp in our Discord!

Speaking of Discord. Feel free to join by clicking on the banner above!

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

<COMMUNITY> 2 new Options in the Options Menu: Mouse Movement and Gamepad Aiming. Note that these will always display as English for now. Translations will be handled in later patches. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Initial scaling for Fireball Explosions are no longer tripled but instead increased by 50%.

Cooldown of Fireball has been reduced by 50%.

When leveling up, there is a short delay between when your skill options are displayed and when you can actually click on them, in an effort to prevent accidentally clicking on skills as soon as the level up screen is brought up. This delay has been increased.

When leveling up, pausing the game, or opening a chest, mouse-based movement is reset and will require the mouse to be re-clicked to begin moving again. This should issues such as choosing an option when leveling up and immediately moving afterward because it detects that your mouse button is held down, even if just for a moment.

Fixed issue where the Ratfolk Archer would always shoot one of its arrows directly to the right if a Gamepad was detected.

Fixed issue where some enemy skills would damage you even when the game is paused.

Fixed issue where the Boss skill of the 3rd Boss in The Crossroads would fire its beams at an angle.

Fixed issue where the Knight would use its Weapon Skill twice in some instances.

Fixed issue where The Divine couldn't move with mouse despite being allowed to move elsewise.

Fixed issue where you could not aim with mouse movement as a Statue.

Fixed issue where moving with a mouse as a Quickling would, with some Weapon Skill Evolutions, give improper movement speed.

Fixed issue where you could still move with -100% Player Speed using mouse movement as certain Characters.

Fixed issues regarding mouse movement and Voidwalker.

Changes to how Curious Wisp handles rotation speed. This shouldn't be very noticeable as a player but should hopefully fix the issue of the orbs visually sitting still in some cases.

Fixed issue where inner rings of Curious Wisps would have fewer orbs than intended.

I'm going to be tackling some more of the accepted suggestions (see the Discord for info) and looking out for more suggestions to add to that list with the next couple of patches before work will begin on Major Update 6. Thank you all once again for your support and for your patience!

As usual, stay awesome!