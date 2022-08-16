Greetings everyone!

It starts now! The last shop event of our Early Access. We want this event to celebrate the transition to the fully released state by offering you a series of items on the theme of Virtys, our game studio. To us, it's the confirmation of the idea that the community is a true active member of the team. We could not have achieved our dream of creating this indie MMORPG without you all, and we cannot thank you enough for that.

Celebration of our cooperation will not be the only thing in today patch. We are also releasing the last mandatory features that we needed for the grand opening: the market offer! Yes, you will be able to create requests ("I want to buy 400 domanes for 40 gold each") at the market. We know this feature will create a new kind of interaction between players as those market offers act a bit like player generated quests.

We also have a lot of quality of life improvement on the game client, balancing and a few surprises. Check out the changelog for the fine prints.

Thank a lot for participating in the adventure!



Changelog

August 16 - Version: 0.1.24.0

Features and Changes

Market buy offer system.

New event in the shop.

New character creation UI.

The chat window can now be resized.

Spacebar will no longer perform tasks that have requirements.

/help command in chat to list all available commands.

Fixes

Fixed tooltip of resources that could stick on screen.

Carts portrait now has their real colors shown.

Content Changes