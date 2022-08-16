Hotfix 1.5.40915

To give you a small update on what's going on since the last update - we're currently collecting feedback on the latest changes and preparing a survey on the whole season in general, as we've mentioned. The work on the next map in progression as well as the overhaul of the rarity maps and PvP mechanics that we've described in the last post is going at full speed, so expect another big update post in near future!

For now, we've prepared a small patch to address some issues, mainly regarding performance, as we've seen quite many reports about it recently. If you notice improvements after the update or find other issues to report, please let us know.