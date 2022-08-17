Patch 1.04 - General Fixes and Accessibility Setting

New functionality:
- Added option to unlock the mouse cursor, allowing accessibility for diverse control methods
Correções Gerais:
- Fixed rare bug in multiplayer where one of the characters did not spawn correctly in a new Chapter after dying in a previous Chapter, losing the ability to attack or take damage. The character also became unavailable to be chosen again in the Character Select Menu
- Fixed issue in which collecting the 1st hidden coin in the Final Chapter streets also unlocked the achievement for the 2nd hidden coin
- Fixed case where Olga's landing behaviour was replaced by her Ground Pound attack after using the move once
- Improved cases where Nina's special attack would not hit some enemies
- Fixed case where upgrade-related achievements were not immediately unlocked in a Bonus Stage
1.04 - 47f79f0
Changed files in this update