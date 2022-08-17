 Skip to content

Pulling No Punches update for 17 August 2022

Patch 1.04 - General Fixes and Accessibility Setting

New functionality:

  • Added option to unlock the mouse cursor, allowing accessibility for diverse control methods

Correções Gerais:

  • Fixed rare bug in multiplayer where one of the characters did not spawn correctly in a new Chapter after dying in a previous Chapter, losing the ability to attack or take damage. The character also became unavailable to be chosen again in the Character Select Menu
  • Fixed issue in which collecting the 1st hidden coin in the Final Chapter streets also unlocked the achievement for the 2nd hidden coin
  • Fixed case where Olga's landing behaviour was replaced by her Ground Pound attack after using the move once
  • Improved cases where Nina's special attack would not hit some enemies
  • Fixed case where upgrade-related achievements were not immediately unlocked in a Bonus Stage

1.04 - 47f79f0

