Rogue Blight Playtest update for 16 August 2022

Patch 1

Patch 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 16:10 resolution now supported
  • game now saves correctly during first combat
  • Tutorial Text Buttons now change based on control scheme (Gamepad/keyboard)
  • Ebon Side improved skill visual effect
  • Credits in main menu
  • If save and quit in tutorial, now when you load game back on, it will load tutorial scene

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  Depot 2103581
Depot 2103582
  Depot 2103582
