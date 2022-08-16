- 16:10 resolution now supported
- game now saves correctly during first combat
- Tutorial Text Buttons now change based on control scheme (Gamepad/keyboard)
- Ebon Side improved skill visual effect
- Credits in main menu
- If save and quit in tutorial, now when you load game back on, it will load tutorial scene
