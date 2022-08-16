Paresis v1.1 - New Game Plus Renamed

CHANGED
- New Game Plus has been renamed to Hardcore.
- Blue Fire will be added "into the house," within the main menu, upon completion of Hardcore Mode. Note: normal fire already exists upon completion of Paresis's main game (normal mode).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
CHANGED
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update