Paresis update for 16 August 2022

Paresis v1.1 - New Game Plus Renamed

Paresis v1.1 - New Game Plus Renamed

16 August 2022

Build 9326948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGED

  • New Game Plus has been renamed to Hardcore.
  • Blue Fire will be added "into the house," within the main menu, upon completion of Hardcore Mode. Note: normal fire already exists upon completion of Paresis's main game (normal mode).

