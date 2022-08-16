 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across the Obelisk update for 16 August 2022

Hotifx v.1.0.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9326941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

This is a hotfix to solve the problems that some users are experimenting with the 1.0.0 version.

  • Fixed a bug that showed a black screen when killing Archon Nhir.
  • Fixed a bug with some corruptions that break the game forcing to reload it.
  • Fixed a display problem with the emote hotkeys (letters A and S were swapped).
  • Fixed a display bug in the lobby.

We will keep monitoring the status of the game!

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link