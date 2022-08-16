Hotifx v.1.0.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9326941 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 20:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey everybody!

This is a hotfix to solve the problems that some users are experimenting with the 1.0.0 version.

Fixed a bug that showed a black screen when killing Archon Nhir.

Fixed a bug with some corruptions that break the game forcing to reload it.

Fixed a display problem with the emote hotkeys (letters A and S were swapped).

Fixed a display bug in the lobby.

We will keep monitoring the status of the game!

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.