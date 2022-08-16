Hotifx v.1.0.01

Hey everybody!
This is a hotfix to solve the problems that some users are experimenting with the 1.0.0 version.
- Fixed a bug that showed a black screen when killing Archon Nhir.
- Fixed a bug with some corruptions that break the game forcing to reload it.
- Fixed a display problem with the emote hotkeys (letters A and S were swapped).
- Fixed a display bug in the lobby.
We will keep monitoring the status of the game!
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.
Changed files in this update