PixelOver 0.11.1 Undo/redo improvement

Hello, here a small update with improvement/fixes mainly for undo redo behavior.

Currently working on mesh deformation for the next main update.

Mesh can be auto generated. Like basic plan with the choice of subdivisions.

Or complex shape. (the colors used are only for debugging)

Still a lot of work to do but should be available soon.

Changes

Changes

[tr]

[td]

Added a tooltip of the action or disabling undo redo buttons when no action available. Also improved number of actions created (create less easily an action when tool is currently grabbed).

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Automatically save layout (panels size) of the last modified project. Settings can be disabled on Settings/project/layout.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Replaced control by command on shortcuts for MacOS users by default.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

Bug

Ref

[/tr]

[tr]

Fixed undo/redo merging.

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

Fixed update of animation key context menu.

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

Animation

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Import rigged 3D models with animations.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Inverse kinematics.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

Bone mesh deformation.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

Ability to save and load animation.

[/tr]

[tr]

Tools and objects

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Gradient with easing function.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

Particles and fluids.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

Lights.

[/tr]

[tr]

Pixelation

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

More pixel-art oriented resampler.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

Importation & Export

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

Application

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Theme customization.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Internationalization.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

Keybindings.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !