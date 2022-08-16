 Skip to content

SEQUENCE STORM update for 16 August 2022

Update 1.4.1s

Share · View all patches · Build 9326919

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Custom tracks have a much smaller track.json file
  • In the world editor, the set piece list on the right can be scrolled with the mouse wheel
  • Fixed a bug where the target bar would disappear before the track ended.
  • Fixed a bug where the player's combo would disappear before the track ended.

