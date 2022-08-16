- Custom tracks have a much smaller track.json file
- In the world editor, the set piece list on the right can be scrolled with the mouse wheel
- Fixed a bug where the target bar would disappear before the track ended.
- Fixed a bug where the player's combo would disappear before the track ended.
SEQUENCE STORM update for 16 August 2022
Update 1.4.1s
Patchnotes via Steam Community
