Patch Notes #2

Patch #2
Big gameplay improvements
Game Over
Game over system completely redone, now after dying, the player loses all inventory items (hotbar items, equipment slots remain saved), also the player loses some XP.
To recover the items just go back to the point where you died. CAUTION!!! if you die again the previous items will be lost forever!!!
small improvements
Screenshot
Now it is possible to take screenshots of the game, just press the steam screenshots button
BUGS
Fixed issue with animals no longer spawning
Fixed duplicate chests issue in Sacred Grove
Fixed Sacred Grove map not working
Changed files in this update