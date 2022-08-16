 Skip to content

New Horizon update for 16 August 2022

Patch Notes #2

Build 9326739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #2

Big gameplay improvements

Game Over
Game over system completely redone, now after dying, the player loses all inventory items (hotbar items, equipment slots remain saved), also the player loses some XP.

To recover the items just go back to the point where you died. CAUTION!!! if you die again the previous items will be lost forever!!!

small improvements

Screenshot
Now it is possible to take screenshots of the game, just press the steam screenshots button

BUGS

Fixed issue with animals no longer spawning
Fixed duplicate chests issue in Sacred Grove
Fixed Sacred Grove map not working

