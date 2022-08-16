Patch Notes #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9326739 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 19:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Patch #2

Big gameplay improvements

Game Over

Game over system completely redone, now after dying, the player loses all inventory items (hotbar items, equipment slots remain saved), also the player loses some XP.

To recover the items just go back to the point where you died. CAUTION!!! if you die again the previous items will be lost forever!!!

small improvements

Screenshot

Now it is possible to take screenshots of the game, just press the steam screenshots button

BUGS

Fixed issue with animals no longer spawning

Fixed duplicate chests issue in Sacred Grove

Fixed Sacred Grove map not working