Spirit of the Island Goes Out of Early Access - Update 1.0 is LIVE!

Hello friends!

The big date has finally arrived. It’s been about two years since our adventure started. Back then we had a completely different name — Message in a Bottle — and a much smaller scope. Did you know that Spirit of the Island was originally planned as a much smaller single-player only experience? We know that it might sound crazy, but it’s true!

And then we started getting attention on socials, then we got a publisher, then Kickstarter happened – it was a crazy and very fun time! Our community has grown IMMENSELY and we are truly happy to see everyone here with us on this big day.

After almost half a year in Early Access, we are happy to announce the release of Spirit of the Island: Version 1.0! NONE of this would’ve been possible without our community’s support, without YOUR support. We’d like to say a huge “THANK YOU!” from our teams. Your support has given us lots of inspiration and power to make Spirit of the Island the game it is.

Before we jump into the patchnotes, please watch a video with the Head of Studio and the Lead Developer of the game Alexandre Kikuchi. We’ve prepared some very exciting announcements to celebrate the date!

And last but not least, the patch! Version 1.0 is a huge update with lots of new content, improvements, quality of life additions and adjustments. We even suggest we begin a brand new savegame for our older players, since the experience will be very different from the first days. Without further ado, let’s proceed to the update:

New

New building: Farm Machine. Using its power you can produce Super Seeds that will greatly increase your harvest.

New building: Seed Machine. With it, you can create seeds based on the ones you already have.

New building: Multiplier Machine. It allows you to duplicate ore!

New building: Transfiguration Machine. This machine can transform one type of ore into another.

New building: Aquatic Trap. Aquatic trap will catch fish for you! The type depends on the season and this object can only be built in your lake. Fishing skills will improve when you interact with these traps.

New building: Crustacean Trap. Can only be built in your lake. This trap will catch shrimp!

New building: Clothe Machine. Create clothes and hats for you and tourists.

New building: Insect House. Insect house will store all insects that you catch in your travels (yes, we have a new activity too!).

New equipment: 8 brand new types of shields.

New item: Super Seeds — grow better, faster and stronger crops!

New fish: Shrimp. You can now cook new recipes with shrimp.

New event: Halloween. Enjoy the night and go grab some candy!

New event: Town Anniversary. Enjoy the night while you eat, drink and chat with friends from the Town.

New clothes: 8 new clothing items that you can craft with the Clothe Machine: Party, Formal, Adventurer, Pirate, Town, Wedding, Engineer.

New hats: 9 new hats for you to wear: boater, bowler, cap, captain, chef, chief, cowboy, engineer, fishing.

New System – Insects. There are a total of 12 insects for you to collect: ant, bee, butterfly, cicada, cricket, dragonfly, grasshopper, ladybug, mantis, scorpion, snail and spider. Some can only be found inside caves, while others are hidden on different islands. To collect insects, you will need to craft a Bug Net.

New System – Diary. Many events will now be registered in the player’s diary. They will have a description, a picture and a date when they occurred. Currently, we have a total of 30 in-game moments to record. Will you find them all?

New character: The ????. He will be waiting for you at some old place wink wink

Abandoned House quest can now be finished!

New trader:????. The ??? will bring items from time to time, but you will need to find him at the right time! We don’t want to spoil some new things, hence the ???!

New Multiplayer storyline: Finish a brand new multiplayer storyline with a very different ending.

New island: Jungle Nest. We won’t spoil what’s there :)

New Localisation: Spanish language is now available in the game!

We’ve added Steam Achievements! There are a total of 49 of them. Can you unlock them all?

We now have game save sync in multiplayer: if host saves the game, it will save for the 2nd player as well.

Changes

Vacancy houses now require money to be built;

All shops received a new stock of items;

Improved game’s performance when your character gets hit;

The Ocean Day event has become more green: we removed all balloons from it;

Changed how SSAO effects work, so they consume less power and perform better;

Now more tourists can visit your island daily;

Changed font size for Chinese, Russian and Korean localisations;

Adjusted the minimum amount of damage that creatureds can deal to the player. A little spoiler: we increased it;

We’ve revamped how multiplayer works and you should have a much more stable experience now, especially in the Chinese region;

We’ve recorded a brand new main menu theme;

Ring and Bracelets received graphical improvements.

Fixes

Solar Panels and Power Generators energy production range is finally fixed. We know that it was pretty convenient to power the whole farm with one panel, but it is now working as intended;

Description for Solar Panels was fixed: we removed the incorrect Energy Box requirement;

Fixed localisation errors for Staff and Vacancy Houses descriptions;

Workstation’s collision model was improved and should no longer cause troubles;

A double harvest bug with Beehives and other objects that generate items automatically was fixed;

A recurring problem when seasonal crops didn’t have a correct growth texture was finally fixed;

Graphical errors with various items inside the Museum were fixed;

Events won’t occur on the wrong date now

“Move object” icons will always show up for buildings that generate items (like Beehives and Aquatic Traps);

“Move object” icon will now disappear after you move a building or an object;

Most of the Town’s buildings and objects are now indesctuctibale;

Character colors are not loaded correctly - fixed;

The localisation texts for the Artist have been corrected;

The wrong icons for different vehicles have been corrected;

A player’s character is a bit transparent in some places - fixed;

Super Seeds not showing the graphics - fixed;

English localization has been corrected;

Localized texts showing “Loading” for some languages - fixed;

UI for quests and other menus sometimes not aligning correctly when changing quests - fixed;

Synchronization of multiplayer objects when both players were on the same island, but in different interiors has been fixed;

The issue with the Staff House, where players could destroy it even though staff were living inside has been fixed;

All tourists casting the “Smoke” effect when they change jobs - fixed;

Minor issue with Fountain collision has been fixed;

Some creatures animation sync (mostly Pirates) is fixed;

Second player getting stuck if first player triggered a local quest - fixed;

Game events for multiplayer have been fixed (and also if players are playing for more than 2 months straight);

Players being attacked during a multiplayer quest - fixed;

Minor issue with graphics at the Trader shop has been fixed;

Minor issue with Fisherman’s pathfinding near his home has been fixed;

Pathfinding for the Ghost Pirates at Sand Cliffs has been fixed;

That’s a HUGE list, isn’t it? We were super busy for the past 1,5 months with bug fixes and improvements to shape-up the game for release. And we aren’t stopping here! We hope you are excited for the content that we announced in the video. We’ll share a post-launch roadmap in the coming weeks. OH, and we have a 20% launch discount for the next 7 days as well!

Enjoy Spirit of the Island and let’s have lots more fun together!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/