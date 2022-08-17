Harvest Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9326709 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

Today, a game event was launched in the game that will help you diversify the hot summer days in the world of Azmara!

Now, from monsters from level 50, players over level 50 will be able to knock out an event item: "Cocoa", which must be taken to NPC Gate Bregal, in Berneo.

Chocolate Box requires 500 Cocoa to craft, which can drop one of the following items:

VIP status (3 days) – 1 pc.

Stone of Ancient Knowledge – 100 pcs.

Potion of Concentration (1 hour) – 2 pcs.

Weapon protection – 1 pc.

Armor protection – 1 pc.

Lucky Cube Key – 1 pc.

Necklace of life (1 day) - 1 pc.

Ring of experience (1 day) – 1 pc.

Lucky earrings (1 day) – 1 pc.

Potion of activity – 2 pcs.

Vitality potion of the game assistant – 2 pcs.

Hot chocolate – 1 pc.

Christmas candy – 1 pc.

Christmas cookies – 1 pc.

Protective capsule – 1 pc.

Super booster – 5 pcs.

Tombstone – 5 pcs.

Platinum Guardian Angel – 2 pcs.

Summon squad - 5 pcs.

Happy day (2 hours) – 1 pc.

And to craft a "Sealed Box of Chocolate" you will need 400 "Cocoa", which can drop one of the following items:

Platinum Fletta Booster – 5 pcs.

VIP status (3 days) – 1 pc.

Stone of Ancient Knowledge – 200 pcs.

Moreal's scissors (30 days) – 1 pc.

Vrockian extract – 5 pcs.

Lucky stone – 2 pcs.

Protective capsule – 2 pcs.

Medium HP Recovery Potion – 100 pcs.

Super Happy Day (2 hours) – 1pc

Weapon protection – 1 pc.

Fletto gun protection – 1 pc.

Armor protection – 1 pc.

Fletto armor protection – 1 pc

Nava Catacombs Key – 1 pc.

Kun Lun Key – 1 pc.

Key to another world – 1 pc.

Great experience potion (3 hours) – 1 pc.

Potion of activity (20 minutes) – 6 pcs.

Vitality potion of the game assistant – 6 pcs.

Large bag of high quality (eternal) – 1 pc.

High quality large bag (30 days) – 1 pc.

Platinum Guardian Angel – 5 pcs.

Platinum Concentration Potion (1 hour) – 2 pcs.

Hot chocolate – 10 pcs.

Christmas candy – 10 pcs.

Christmas cookies - 10 pcs.



You will need the Lucky Cube Key to open the Sealed Chocolate Box.

Hurry up and recapture the gifts from the monsters!

Have a good hunting!