Eternal Return update for 18 August 2022

Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9326611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance is done!

Please restart the client to download the update.

Patch Note Fixes

Character

  • Xiukai

    • Heavy Meal (W)

      • Damage 50/95/140/185/230(+Attack Power 60%) → 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 55%)(+Skill Amplification 60%)

  • Adina

    • Celestial Prophecy (R)

      • Star Conjunct Heal: 38/62/86/110(+Skill Amplification 30%) → 22/42/62/82(+Skill Amplification 6%)

  • Fiora

    • Fente (Q)

      • Edge Extra Damage 40/80/120/160/200 → 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 10%)(+Skill Amplification 35%)
Weapon

  • Dual Swords

    • Twin Blades

      • Recipe Change: Kitchen Knife + Rusty Sword → REMOVED

  • Guitar

    • Starter Guitar

      • Recipe Change: Bamboo + Piano Wire → REMOVED

  • Camera

    • Lens

      • Recipe Change: Glass Bottle + Surveillance Camera → REMOVED

    • Compact Camera

      • Recipe Change: Trail Camera + Lens -> Recon Drone + Lens

  • Arcana

    • Glass Bead

      • Recipe Change: Glass Bottle + Lighter → REMOVED

  • A Surveillance Camera is now granted to all players at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
