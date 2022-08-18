Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.
Patch Note Fixes
Character
-
Xiukai
-
Heavy Meal (W)
- Damage 50/95/140/185/230(+Attack Power 60%) → 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 55%)(+Skill Amplification 60%)
-
-
Adina
-
Celestial Prophecy (R)
- Star Conjunct Heal: 38/62/86/110(+Skill Amplification 30%) → 22/42/62/82(+Skill Amplification 6%)
-
-
Fiora
-
Fente (Q)
- Edge Extra Damage 40/80/120/160/200 → 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 10%)(+Skill Amplification 35%)
-
Weapon
-
Dual Swords
-
Twin Blades
- Recipe Change: Kitchen Knife + Rusty Sword → REMOVED
-
-
Guitar
-
Starter Guitar
- Recipe Change: Bamboo + Piano Wire → REMOVED
-
-
Camera
-
Lens
- Recipe Change: Glass Bottle + Surveillance Camera → REMOVED
-
Compact Camera
- Recipe Change: Trail Camera + Lens -> Recon Drone + Lens
-
-
Arcana
-
Glass Bead
- Recipe Change: Glass Bottle + Lighter → REMOVED
-
-
A Surveillance Camera is now granted to all players at the start of the game.
Changed files in this update