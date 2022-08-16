Untangling the tangled.

Hi again,
Another small update, this time we've moved some fixes for Borrack over to Tangled Tales, and fixed a bug that could make it impossible to remove objects from containers. Thankfully it was rare!
Enjoy.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi again,
Another small update, this time we've moved some fixes for Borrack over to Tangled Tales, and fixed a bug that could make it impossible to remove objects from containers. Thankfully it was rare!
Enjoy.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update