The Eye of Borrack update for 16 August 2022

Untangling the tangled.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again,

Another small update, this time we've moved some fixes for Borrack over to Tangled Tales, and fixed a bug that could make it impossible to remove objects from containers. Thankfully it was rare!

Enjoy.

