 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AsteroIdle update for 16 August 2022

v0.1.6 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9326596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrupted Upgrades bug fixed

Note: With this update your current save will be fix too but upgrades' effects which you gained while corrupted, won't reset until you make a fresh start (Surpass or wipe save).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link