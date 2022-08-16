Bug character with somersault in place
Weakening attacks of bosses by 2 times
Boss tips are now free
A button has been added to the menu in case your boss is broken
Level 4_1 Enemies stood still - now they walk
Reboot is now highlighted in red
Enemies stand still during dialogues
Red arrow on the conversation with the character
Boss tips are now free
And minor edits
Neko Journey update for 16 August 2022
Patch 1_2
Bug character with somersault in place
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update