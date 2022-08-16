 Skip to content

Neko Journey update for 16 August 2022

Patch 1_2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug character with somersault in place
Weakening attacks of bosses by 2 times
Boss tips are now free
A button has been added to the menu in case your boss is broken
Level 4_1 Enemies stood still - now they walk
Reboot is now highlighted in red
Enemies stand still during dialogues
Red arrow on the conversation with the character
And minor edits

