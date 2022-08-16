 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dream Cycle update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9326472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.12
Flickering Portal fix
Fixed a bug where buying multiple swords / weapons from the vending machine at once could sometimes result in them getting stuck in your hand.
Made Shadow Step the reward for the first Broken Fort level and moved Portal to Level 2
Morgan only asks the first ghost if they have seen Erin, rather than dogmatically asking each one individually
Biased gameplay spawning away from the edge of the mists so that gameplay should no longer spawn in areas that warn you to leave
Melee (including kick) now does splash damage to destructibles, meaning that you don’t have to aim the crosshairs precisely at them for them to take damage.
Fixed a bug where melee attacks were not being blocked by walls
Fixed a bug where you could be credited for killing an enemy more than once, leading to hilarious ‘31/24 kills’ scores.
Slightly increased the base mana cost for Beam
Fixed a bug where totems half reactivated after returning from an interior
Fixed a bug that made the visual fire from fire talismans shoot off in the wrong direction sometimes
Fixed time of day being non-deterministic
Fixed issue with Pre-marked objects not displaying correctly
Tuned difficulty slightly to reduce frustration on earlier levels
Standard chests are now pre-marked, making finding them a lot easier
Fixed a bug where an ambush could spawn after picking up the key during the tutorial in the Cavern of Flames

Changed files in this update

Depot 1105591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link