2.0.12
Flickering Portal fix
Fixed a bug where buying multiple swords / weapons from the vending machine at once could sometimes result in them getting stuck in your hand.
Made Shadow Step the reward for the first Broken Fort level and moved Portal to Level 2
Morgan only asks the first ghost if they have seen Erin, rather than dogmatically asking each one individually
Biased gameplay spawning away from the edge of the mists so that gameplay should no longer spawn in areas that warn you to leave
Melee (including kick) now does splash damage to destructibles, meaning that you don’t have to aim the crosshairs precisely at them for them to take damage.
Fixed a bug where melee attacks were not being blocked by walls
Fixed a bug where you could be credited for killing an enemy more than once, leading to hilarious ‘31/24 kills’ scores.
Slightly increased the base mana cost for Beam
Fixed a bug where totems half reactivated after returning from an interior
Fixed a bug that made the visual fire from fire talismans shoot off in the wrong direction sometimes
Fixed time of day being non-deterministic
Fixed issue with Pre-marked objects not displaying correctly
Tuned difficulty slightly to reduce frustration on earlier levels
Standard chests are now pre-marked, making finding them a lot easier
Fixed a bug where an ambush could spawn after picking up the key during the tutorial in the Cavern of Flames
Dream Cycle update for 16 August 2022
Hotfix 4
2.0.12
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update