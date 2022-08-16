2.0.12

Flickering Portal fix

Fixed a bug where buying multiple swords / weapons from the vending machine at once could sometimes result in them getting stuck in your hand.

Made Shadow Step the reward for the first Broken Fort level and moved Portal to Level 2

Morgan only asks the first ghost if they have seen Erin, rather than dogmatically asking each one individually

Biased gameplay spawning away from the edge of the mists so that gameplay should no longer spawn in areas that warn you to leave

Melee (including kick) now does splash damage to destructibles, meaning that you don’t have to aim the crosshairs precisely at them for them to take damage.

Fixed a bug where melee attacks were not being blocked by walls

Fixed a bug where you could be credited for killing an enemy more than once, leading to hilarious ‘31/24 kills’ scores.

Slightly increased the base mana cost for Beam

Fixed a bug where totems half reactivated after returning from an interior

Fixed a bug that made the visual fire from fire talismans shoot off in the wrong direction sometimes

Fixed time of day being non-deterministic

Fixed issue with Pre-marked objects not displaying correctly

Tuned difficulty slightly to reduce frustration on earlier levels

Standard chests are now pre-marked, making finding them a lot easier

Fixed a bug where an ambush could spawn after picking up the key during the tutorial in the Cavern of Flames