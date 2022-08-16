 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lumberjack Simulator update for 16 August 2022

Update 8/16/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9326382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed UI scaling in 4K to make the texts bigger and readable
  • Fixed unload logs issue causing logs to fly around instead of unloading to the target area

Changed files in this update

Lumberjack Simulator Content Depot 763101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link