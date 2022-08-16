Eav 19.5 is live!

Eav 19.5, my my Mortal, have we come far. From only a few levels for the first couple of years in early access release, to a competent dozen - two thirds of the way from completing our journey. With a final act to conclude our main adventure, we are a few more steps towards transitioning to a full release.

New Chapter XII, Act 2's finale is here! Fight off the hordes of hell as you explore a ravaged insane asylum in search of the next Prime Evil.

Shadows Return. previous versions had real time shadows disabled due to performance cost in rendering. With the introduction of quality settings now, I have reworked them back into the game. I felt it was necessary for the value it could have on the atmosphere per level. As you fight your way through, areas previously too dark will now be much more illuminated. Below are a few screenshots from various levels showing the enabled shadows. (screenshots are from the editor and may not accurately reflect in-game quality*)

Zombies Rework, our favorite cannon fodder demons have received some major changes. Before every zombie variant had the same animations that were... a little odd. All of the older animations have been completely replaced as well as various animator controllers have been created for each zombie variant. You will now see a variety of walking, running and attacking animations per zombie, hell even some crawling ones! I've also added in new functionality to all zombie variants + hell hounds to jump over or onto small objects when chasing the player.

Idle States, have been added to zombies, hounds, imps, butchers, and brutes. Now as they roam the environment, they may have a chance to just idle for a brief moment. Prime Evils, flying demons, and stalkers will never idle.*

Staggers/Bullet Reaction, demons will now react to being shot aside from just dying. You may use this to your advantage when being cornered by many demons, though it is chance. Some may stagger for a few seconds while others may just flinch it off.

More Settings, you may now select between 5 levels of shadow quality and 6 overall graphic quality settings. Ansiotropic filtering and vSync toggles have also been added. (vSync caps at 100 fps)

Expect to see more options and possible keybindings closer to full release.

Stalker Rework, previously the stalker was hiding behind a re-skinned imp placeholder, but now has its very own model. These terrifying creatures stalk the shadows looking for their next soul to consume. They will now feature a variety of attack animations, but it wouldn't be wise to experience them for yourself Mortal...

Flashlight Static, your flashlight now may enter flicker states 'for a short time when encountering demonic forces. This will further increase the tension when such encounters occur.

Weapon Holstering, short and simple equip animations will now play when changing weapons. Before your swapped weapon would just appear abruptly in your hand(s).

Quality of Life, tons of changes fixing some pesky bugs that have plagued the game for awhile now. Expect much smoother runs now, tailored to your preferred settings with the newly added options.

_Development on Act 3 is underway and will feature the final six chapters in OM6N's main game levels. Update schedules may change with the next act, releasing two chapters per update instead of just one per each. (usual hot fixes will still occur if necessary) Plans for master levels, secret/bonus levels, and possibly an arcade mode (w/ Steam Leaderboards) are still on.

With OM6N's fifth year in early access around the corner, I've been working overtime to get us closer to a full release. I'm always open to any community feedback, criticism, questions or suggestions, please use our discussions section on Steam as there are no other platforms currently. To see a complete list of everything that has changed, it will be posted within our change logs discussion as always. Good Luck for now Mortal, for the blood shall flow!_