Patch Notes v1.0.5

Hey everyone!
We've implemented some more of the awesome feedback you all of been sending to us since launch. We greatly appreciate everyones investment and excitement for the game! Today's biggest update: we've added a map!! We know this has been like the #1 request since launch and we're happy to finally add it for you. We've got some other exciting changes like an updated ending to the game and a new statue you can build from rare gems.
Hopefully you all enjoy this update! If you have any issues, or want to send more suggestions, join our Discord and use the appropriate channels for either! Please also consider leaving us a review if you haven't already!
Now onto the notes 😊
Additions/Fixes:
- Added a map that the player can reference to get a general idea of where the ruins are.
- Added loot chests to the map.
- Updated the ending of the game so that it spits you back out at the beginning teleporter instead of the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where the canister was draining the flask when used
- Fixed an issue where planters would spawn a default cube when they do not have anything planted in them.
- Added a toggle to turn on and off flag icons
- Reduced the rate that fires burn by 30%
- Fixed an issue where pinned recipes were not updating
- Added multilayered text prompts to bottom left of screen when animals were harvested that provide more than one ingredient.
- Added 3 rare stones to the game. One in each map. They can be found in one lootchest in each map. The Earth stone on enen decreases the rate your spirit drops by 20%. The Heart stone in the valley of giants decreases the rate your health drops by 20%. The Fire stone in the great north gives you back 100% of your loot when you demolish items.
- Added a statue you can build with the rare gemstones. It unlocks after the lastmeditation is complete.
- Added large driftwood logs to maps along the edge of bodies of water. They can be harvested with quantum control for a large yield of sticks.
- Added large rocks you can demolish for a large yield of rocks
