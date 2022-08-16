Patch Notes v1.0.5

Hey everyone!

We've implemented some more of the awesome feedback you all of been sending to us since launch. We greatly appreciate everyones investment and excitement for the game! Today's biggest update: we've added a map!! We know this has been like the #1 request since launch and we're happy to finally add it for you. We've got some other exciting changes like an updated ending to the game and a new statue you can build from rare gems.

Hopefully you all enjoy this update! If you have any issues, or want to send more suggestions, join our Discord and use the appropriate channels for either! Please also consider leaving us a review if you haven't already!

Now onto the notes 😊

Additions/Fixes: