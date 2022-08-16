 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 16 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0f - CampFire - Hotfix

Patchnotes

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Added melee blocking (Default: Space Bar)
  • Legendary melee weapon added, go searching

CHANGES:

Weapon Damage Changes:

AK74:
Body Damage: 27 to 32
HeadShot Damage: 105 to 105
AKM:
Body Damage: 26 to 30
HeadShot Damage: 109 to 109
Benelli M4:
Body Damage: 14 to 12
HeadShot Damage: 26 to 28
G18:
Body Damage: 22 to 22
HeadShot Damage: 86 to 76
HuntingRifle:
Body Damage: 72 to 83
HeadShot Damage: 121 to 121
M4:
Body Damage: 24 to 28
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103
M9:
Body Damage: 22 to 20
HeadShot Damage: 86 to to 73
M4CQB:
Body Damage: 22 to 25
HeadShot Damage: 101 to 101
MakeshiftLMG:
Body Damage: 23 to 24
HeadShot Damage: 104 to 104
R700:
Body Damage: 76 to 90
HeadShot Damage: 126 to 126
R870:
Body Damage: 18 to 12
HeadShot Damage: 20 to 24
SteyrAug:
Body Damage: 24 to 28
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103
SVD:
Body Damage: 46 to 72
HeadShot Damage: 108 to 115
VarmintRifle:
Body Damage: 70 to 77
HeadShot Damage: 122 to 122
Vector:
Body Damage: 19 to 17
HeadShot Damage: 82 to 70
Winchester45:
Body Damage: 29 to 34
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 87

Loot Table Changes:

Ammo Containers:
Reduced amount of ammo the player can find, chance to find them stays the same
Clothing Containers:
Reduced chance of finding high capacity backpacks
Gas Pump Containers:
General changes to loot table, removed items you wouldn't expect find at these
Industrial Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Medical Containers:
Reduced chance of finding many medical items
Random/Trash Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Residential Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Residential Food/Drink Containers:
Reduced chance of finding consumable items
Commercial/Shop Containers:
Reduced chance of finding consumable items
Military Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items

  • General changes to fall damage
  • Slightly lowered volume of firearms
  • New vehicles spawns with less engine health and fuel
  • Improved distance and intensity of flashlights
  • Changes to texture streaming pool
  • Worn Knife nerfed to 15 damage
  • Adjustments to zombie perception, can't see you as easily but will not lose sight of you for longer once spotted
  • Walking footstep noise reduced, sprinting noise increased (this affects zombie hearing)
  • Slightly increased electronic wire spawn rate
  • Flip vehicle cooldown reduced from 2 seconds to 1

BUG FIXES:

  • Zombies still reacting to hits after death
  • Extra check to fix not being able to interact with dead body
  • Fixed explosive barrels not damaging player
  • Changes to crafting system to fix exploits
  • Crashed helicopter collision at FOB Bravo
  • Fixed collision on golf club
  • Fixed lighting on military general character
  • Fixed gap in Ellwood player could fall into and not get out of that location
  • Change to pausing game so physics don't go flying as much
  • Fix for spawning at centre of world

