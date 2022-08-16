Patch 1.1.0f - CampFire - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Added melee blocking (Default: Space Bar)
- Legendary melee weapon added, go searching
CHANGES:
Weapon Damage Changes:
AK74:
Body Damage: 27 to 32
HeadShot Damage: 105 to 105
AKM:
Body Damage: 26 to 30
HeadShot Damage: 109 to 109
Benelli M4:
Body Damage: 14 to 12
HeadShot Damage: 26 to 28
G18:
Body Damage: 22 to 22
HeadShot Damage: 86 to 76
HuntingRifle:
Body Damage: 72 to 83
HeadShot Damage: 121 to 121
M4:
Body Damage: 24 to 28
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103
M9:
Body Damage: 22 to 20
HeadShot Damage: 86 to to 73
M4CQB:
Body Damage: 22 to 25
HeadShot Damage: 101 to 101
MakeshiftLMG:
Body Damage: 23 to 24
HeadShot Damage: 104 to 104
R700:
Body Damage: 76 to 90
HeadShot Damage: 126 to 126
R870:
Body Damage: 18 to 12
HeadShot Damage: 20 to 24
SteyrAug:
Body Damage: 24 to 28
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103
SVD:
Body Damage: 46 to 72
HeadShot Damage: 108 to 115
VarmintRifle:
Body Damage: 70 to 77
HeadShot Damage: 122 to 122
Vector:
Body Damage: 19 to 17
HeadShot Damage: 82 to 70
Winchester45:
Body Damage: 29 to 34
HeadShot Damage: 103 to 87
Loot Table Changes:
Ammo Containers:
Reduced amount of ammo the player can find, chance to find them stays the same
Clothing Containers:
Reduced chance of finding high capacity backpacks
Gas Pump Containers:
General changes to loot table, removed items you wouldn't expect find at these
Industrial Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Medical Containers:
Reduced chance of finding many medical items
Random/Trash Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Residential Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
Residential Food/Drink Containers:
Reduced chance of finding consumable items
Commercial/Shop Containers:
Reduced chance of finding consumable items
Military Containers:
General changes to rarity of higher tier items
- General changes to fall damage
- Slightly lowered volume of firearms
- New vehicles spawns with less engine health and fuel
- Improved distance and intensity of flashlights
- Changes to texture streaming pool
- Worn Knife nerfed to 15 damage
- Adjustments to zombie perception, can't see you as easily but will not lose sight of you for longer once spotted
- Walking footstep noise reduced, sprinting noise increased (this affects zombie hearing)
- Slightly increased electronic wire spawn rate
- Flip vehicle cooldown reduced from 2 seconds to 1
BUG FIXES:
- Zombies still reacting to hits after death
- Extra check to fix not being able to interact with dead body
- Fixed explosive barrels not damaging player
- Changes to crafting system to fix exploits
- Crashed helicopter collision at FOB Bravo
- Fixed collision on golf club
- Fixed lighting on military general character
- Fixed gap in Ellwood player could fall into and not get out of that location
- Change to pausing game so physics don't go flying as much
- Fix for spawning at centre of world
