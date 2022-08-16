Patch 1.1.0f - CampFire - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:

Added melee blocking (Default: Space Bar)

Legendary melee weapon added, go searching

CHANGES:

Weapon Damage Changes:

AK74:

Body Damage: 27 to 32

HeadShot Damage: 105 to 105

AKM:

Body Damage: 26 to 30

HeadShot Damage: 109 to 109

Benelli M4:

Body Damage: 14 to 12

HeadShot Damage: 26 to 28

G18:

Body Damage: 22 to 22

HeadShot Damage: 86 to 76

HuntingRifle:

Body Damage: 72 to 83

HeadShot Damage: 121 to 121

M4:

Body Damage: 24 to 28

HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103

M9:

Body Damage: 22 to 20

HeadShot Damage: 86 to to 73

M4CQB:

Body Damage: 22 to 25

HeadShot Damage: 101 to 101

MakeshiftLMG:

Body Damage: 23 to 24

HeadShot Damage: 104 to 104

R700:

Body Damage: 76 to 90

HeadShot Damage: 126 to 126

R870:

Body Damage: 18 to 12

HeadShot Damage: 20 to 24

SteyrAug:

Body Damage: 24 to 28

HeadShot Damage: 103 to 103

SVD:

Body Damage: 46 to 72

HeadShot Damage: 108 to 115

VarmintRifle:

Body Damage: 70 to 77

HeadShot Damage: 122 to 122

Vector:

Body Damage: 19 to 17

HeadShot Damage: 82 to 70

Winchester45:

Body Damage: 29 to 34

HeadShot Damage: 103 to 87

Loot Table Changes:

Ammo Containers:

Reduced amount of ammo the player can find, chance to find them stays the same

Clothing Containers:

Reduced chance of finding high capacity backpacks

Gas Pump Containers:

General changes to loot table, removed items you wouldn't expect find at these

Industrial Containers:

General changes to rarity of higher tier items

Medical Containers:

Reduced chance of finding many medical items

Random/Trash Containers:

General changes to rarity of higher tier items

Residential Containers:

General changes to rarity of higher tier items

Residential Food/Drink Containers:

Reduced chance of finding consumable items

Commercial/Shop Containers:

Reduced chance of finding consumable items

Military Containers:

General changes to rarity of higher tier items

General changes to fall damage

Slightly lowered volume of firearms

New vehicles spawns with less engine health and fuel

Improved distance and intensity of flashlights

Changes to texture streaming pool

Worn Knife nerfed to 15 damage

Adjustments to zombie perception, can't see you as easily but will not lose sight of you for longer once spotted

Walking footstep noise reduced, sprinting noise increased (this affects zombie hearing)

Slightly increased electronic wire spawn rate

Flip vehicle cooldown reduced from 2 seconds to 1

BUG FIXES: