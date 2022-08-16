 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix Update V0.2.8.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9326056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Fixed game crashing on startup for some players (again)
-Fixed invisible and floating cars in multiplayer
-Fixed wrong groundmodel when driving on bridges
-Fixed no audio in builder after loading a track
-Various fixes & improvements

