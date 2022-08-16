Changelog:
-Fixed game crashing on startup for some players (again)
-Fixed invisible and floating cars in multiplayer
-Fixed wrong groundmodel when driving on bridges
-Fixed no audio in builder after loading a track
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 16 August 2022
Hotfix Update V0.2.8.5.2
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update