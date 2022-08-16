The Tenants - Patch 0.91

General
- Reworked the Playing for High Stakes mission (the infamous 12/8k cash flow objective) to not include loans in its cash flow calculation in order to make it easier to complete it and progress the main storyline.
- Reworked item tag filtering to allow for excluding selected tags.
- Adjusted a number of job requirements and budgets.
- Company bosses will no longer be as phased by employee actions (will suffer less happiness penalties).
- Increased the chance of spawning a viable company renter in business properties.
- Safeguarded business Open House jobs in Manhattan to always be possible to complete.
- Fixed an issue with the force apartment sell popup when upgrading from a pre landlord update save file.
- Fixed an issue with a number of animations.
- Fixed a few issues with apartment variants not having access to utilities.
- Fixed an issue with Open Houses not properly refreshing utility access after configuring utilities.
- Fixed an issue with some more walls being impossible to tear down.
- Fixed an issue with the Real Estate Magnate mission related to the 10 tenants housed subtask not always being properly checked off.
Changed files in this update