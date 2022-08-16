Update 1.3.2

Hi everyone, we have a new update available now!
Patch Notes
- Added new achievements for Lift & Race minigames
- Added new tutorials for Movesets & Equipment Feeding
- Restored cooking deletion from Legacy Version; while slots are occupied by elements, they can now be deleted from your cooking inventory
- Happiness can now only be drained once by overfeeding until the creature has lost hunger in some way
- Removed happiness boost on levelup
- Increased Daily Tower rewards for money & Synths
- Rescaled Equipment sell prices, now much higher
- Improved hunger display; now shows values under 0/above 100
- Fixed being able to select non-existent moves in the shop
- Updated an outdated Help string for Equipment
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update