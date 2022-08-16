 Skip to content

VirtuaCreature update for 16 August 2022

Update 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9325986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we have a new update available now!

Patch Notes

  • Added new achievements for Lift & Race minigames
  • Added new tutorials for Movesets & Equipment Feeding
  • Restored cooking deletion from Legacy Version; while slots are occupied by elements, they can now be deleted from your cooking inventory
  • Happiness can now only be drained once by overfeeding until the creature has lost hunger in some way
  • Removed happiness boost on levelup
  • Increased Daily Tower rewards for money & Synths
  • Rescaled Equipment sell prices, now much higher
  • Improved hunger display; now shows values under 0/above 100
  • Fixed being able to select non-existent moves in the shop
  • Updated an outdated Help string for Equipment

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1394241
