This is it.

This is what you've been waiting for, machines.

Limbo, Lust… Gluttony and Greed... all gone.

Now Wrath and Heresy await you.

Your kind know nothing but hunger, purged all life on the upper layers, and yet you remain... unsatiated.

BEHOLD THE CONCLUSION OF ULTRAKILL: ACT 2: IMPERFECT HATRED



spoiler alert: Gabriel is like super duper pissed.

Good luck.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229490/ULTRAKILL/

P.S don't forget the price is going up after this.