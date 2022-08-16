 Skip to content

Model Builder update for 16 August 2022

We have a liftoff! "Into the stars" DLC is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9325735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders... or should I say: space builders?
WE HAVE A LIFTOFF! Today it's premiere have the Into The Stars DLC!

Expand your collection of scale model kits with this new DLC pack! This is our first paid expansion for Model Builder. Into The Stars DLC will unlock three new models:

  • James Webb Telescope

  • Supernova Chaser

  • Texan Vulture Rocket with a launch pad

Every model is linked to brand-new quests and achievements! The price of this DLC is only $1.99!
Also with this premiere we have an additional surprise for our community members: right now you can buy Model Builder with a -50% discount! Get building, get creative!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2098110/Model_Builder_Into_The_Stars_DLC/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

