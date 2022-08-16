We have a liftoff! "Into the stars" DLC is OUT NOW!

Hello fellow model builders... or should I say: space builders?

WE HAVE A LIFTOFF! Today it's premiere have the Into The Stars DLC!

Expand your collection of scale model kits with this new DLC pack! This is our first paid expansion for Model Builder. Into The Stars DLC will unlock three new models:

James Webb Telescope

Supernova Chaser

Texan Vulture Rocket with a launch pad

Every model is linked to brand-new quests and achievements! The price of this DLC is only $1.99!

Also with this premiere we have an additional surprise for our community members: right now you can buy Model Builder with a -50% discount! Get building, get creative!

