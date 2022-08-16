 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 16 August 2022

Update: V1.2.13

Update: V1.2.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES :
.cloning or copy/pasting objects keeps the attaches and connections

BUG FIXES:
.bullet trails could still crash
.pressing F after deleting objects could crash
.removed the player 1.5 seconds invincibility time after coming back from the Play/go back to the menu menu
.sfx object particles rendering order was not right after enabling or choosing a new particle effect
.sfx object particles rendering now clip with 3D objects
.after modifying the particle effect used by the bullet canceling, the bullet effect was not updated (regression)
.modifying a closed path 1st waypoint speed created wrong speed when duplicating the enemy
.small UI fix

