 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 16 August 2022

Added gold coin drop and collection functions

Share · View all patches · Build 9325583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add gold coin drop function

  2. Add gold coin pickup and archive functions

  3. Fix monster health bar bug

next steps

  1. Add item drop function

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link