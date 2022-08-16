Update 2022.08.16.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.08.16.0
FIX:
- Marta: fixed some wrong attack animation transitions in very close distance
- Jacek: fixed a bug where Jacek would do a step forward after Fwd + X Attack animation finishes playing
- Alexander: Blade Away guard should now work
TWEAK:
- Every character's Hit Reaction stun (from sword) lasts 1s (may change), but can be cancelled at any moment by Dodge Back (tap 2x Backwards Button). The Dodge animation will not trigger if the character is Limping, but the Stun will still be cancelled.
- Tweaked Close Attack (punch) Hit Reactions stun time across all characters
- Further tweaks of the sword collision system
Changed files in this update