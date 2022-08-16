 Skip to content

山海皆可平 update for 16 August 2022

Updated on August 16, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9325172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add character two-stage jump function

  2. Modify the maximum usage times of special attacks

  3. Add ordinary flying sword and upgrade the appearance

  4. Modify the flying sword casting effect

  5. Modify the flying sword icon of five special forms

  6. Modify the player's control perspective

  7. Optimize the initial position of flying sword when the character moves

  8. The optimized handle has a rocker to control the direction of the flying sword

  9. Optimize the operation of the handle on the interface

  10. Optimize scene collision

  11. Optimize the perspective of underwater players

  12. Rune collection changed from monster drop to map collection

  13. Modify some monster attack judgment and AI

