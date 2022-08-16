Updated on August 16, 2022

-
Add character two-stage jump function
-
Modify the maximum usage times of special attacks
-
Add ordinary flying sword and upgrade the appearance
-
Modify the flying sword casting effect
-
Modify the flying sword icon of five special forms
-
Modify the player's control perspective
-
Optimize the initial position of flying sword when the character moves
-
The optimized handle has a rocker to control the direction of the flying sword
-
Optimize the operation of the handle on the interface
-
Optimize scene collision
-
Optimize the perspective of underwater players
-
Rune collection changed from monster drop to map collection
-
Modify some monster attack judgment and AI
Patchnotes via Steam Community
