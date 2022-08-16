Age of Undead update to version 1.0.6!

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.6:

For this update, we have focused on improving map colliders and optimizing units' navigation in areas full of obstacles, such as forests or urban areas.

We realized this would take longer than expected to be completed properly, so the following 3-4 updates will also have the same target.

The maps affected by this update are:

The crossroad A quiet town The wooded mountain The gorge A small city The swamp

You have reported that moving the view by moving the cursor to the edges of the screen could be unpleasant for some users.

Consequently, we have inserted an option to deactivate this feature. However, the feature will remain active by default, so you must deactivate it yourself if it bothers you.

As mentioned, we will focus on the "technical" improvement of the maps for now, but if you need quick changes, do not hesitate to let us know, and we will find a way to include them (if possible) in the next update.

Question: In a zombie apocalypse, would you rather take refuge in a freezing or very hot place? Where do you think the infected would be more disadvantaged than humans?

See you in the next update!