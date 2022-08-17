Patch note 0.2.1

New customization items are added.

A brightness setting was added to the options.

Fixed a crash that occurred mainly in the "Fish Heaven" stage.

Variable FPS has been added to greatly reduce lag caused by PC specs.

This reduces the stretchy and rampant Nyambi that occurs mainly in online play.

Please try it out if you have had difficulty playing against other players due to lag in the past.

We have made a major balance adjustment this time.

Changed the behavior of attack moves.

Changed hit judges

Changed hit judges for bombs, etc.

The above changes are expected to alleviate the severe difficulty of hitting the target.

Fixing the critical hit when the blast hits the face.

The cursor changes color as the amount of damage accumulates.

The cursor becomes darker as it approaches 100% and blinks when it exceeds 100%.

UI adjustments (some work in progress)

Other minor fixes