- The "Traditional Chinese" in the language selection was incorrect (繁体中文), was changed to "繁體中文"
- Localization data updated
- Spanish "Propulsión" (thrust) moved further up on HUD as it's position was off
- Boss timer was continuing to run even when the game was paused
- Cyberspace stage 6 boss didn't clearly indicate damage when shot
- When game was running at 15 FPS, items could fall through the floor in Xenon
- Ignice had incorrect enemy count
- Xenon's "vehicle approaching from behind" warnings didn't display in hi-res mode
- Boss 4 red lasers sometimes continued after death
- Boss life bar reappeared briefly after boss has been defeated
- Euclides Belt satellites were triggering the combo meter incorrectly which left it hanging around on screen
- Some of the rail cops in Xenon appeared too early
Ex-Zodiac update for 16 August 2022
Update notes for 0.6.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
