Ex-Zodiac update for 16 August 2022

Update notes for 0.6.22

Build 9325021

  • The "Traditional Chinese" in the language selection was incorrect (繁体中文), was changed to "繁體中文"
  • Localization data updated
  • Spanish "Propulsión" (thrust) moved further up on HUD as it's position was off
  • Boss timer was continuing to run even when the game was paused
  • Cyberspace stage 6 boss didn't clearly indicate damage when shot
  • When game was running at 15 FPS, items could fall through the floor in Xenon
  • Ignice had incorrect enemy count
  • Xenon's "vehicle approaching from behind" warnings didn't display in hi-res mode
  • Boss 4 red lasers sometimes continued after death
  • Boss life bar reappeared briefly after boss has been defeated
  • Euclides Belt satellites were triggering the combo meter incorrectly which left it hanging around on screen
  • Some of the rail cops in Xenon appeared too early

