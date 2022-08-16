Patch notes v0.56

Hi there! Been rushing a lot lately. Here we go:

-fixed some occurrences with a certain grabbing enemy

-changed house, doujin stores, nightclub

-Added Sword! On a certain part of the game

-F.Maureen rifle now with a radar system

-Changed Railgun ammo to Energy. Railgun added to special weapon pool.

-Flaregun is now more lethal

-Alien Pistols now uses burst and have cooldown

-PC Waifus now have a working dvd drive

-lots of other things I forgot to write down (again and again, sorry folks!)

