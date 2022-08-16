Patch notes v0.56

Hi there! Been rushing a lot lately. Here we go:
-fixed some occurrences with a certain grabbing enemy
-changed house, doujin stores, nightclub
-Added Sword! On a certain part of the game
-F.Maureen rifle now with a radar system
-Changed Railgun ammo to Energy. Railgun added to special weapon pool.
-Flaregun is now more lethal
-Alien Pistols now uses burst and have cooldown
-PC Waifus now have a working dvd drive
-lots of other things I forgot to write down (again and again, sorry folks!)
If you have anything to say, please tell us here on Steam, or on our Discord server at:
https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
