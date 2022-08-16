1.7.1 patch live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9324953 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

A quick small patch here, fixing some small things. This patch contains:

Leaderboard now properly shows finishers again.

Pressing 1 to 9 will now (again) switch to cars that haven't finished yet.

Fixed respawning problem where cars got stuck on obstacles.

Added 0 key to go to the 10th place car

Added support for numpad 1-9 keys

Added a small new billboard.

This is a non-forced patch, meaning you don't have to update in order to start a race (server works with both 1.7.0 and 1.7.1. But updating is recommended to give a better racing experience! :)

Happy racing!