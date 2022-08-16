Version 1.05 is already available!

Hello dear players!

We are pleased to inform you that we have added a translation of the text in the game into Japanese, so that some players feel much more comfortable playing! We have released bug fixes and changes to some old game mechanics on the advice of players.

This update has changes to fix network bugs and bugs in a single game. If you notice any bugs in the game, we ask you to let us know about it and preferably describe in detail the problem and how you encountered it. This information will help us understand what happened to you, how it happened and fix the bug in the future. Your feedback is very important to us so that we understand what we need to fix or what you would like to see in the game.

List of major changes:

Edits of network errors.

Changes in the balance of turrets.

A strong increase in the damage of the flamethrower turret and the flamethrower of the player, other players will receive small damage.

Returned badges for weapons with armor-piercing cartridges to the "weapons store".

Fixed a problem with pushing zombie players.

Fixed the problem of the Spider zombie, it now does not drive when attacking.

Fixed hit boxes at road signs.

If the object is destroyed after construction within the first two seconds, the money will be returned to the player.

Turrets now shoot through iron mesh (most fences).

Fixed a bug with the player's camera turning over.

Increased the effect of taking damage so that players understand when they are attacked by rats.

Removed aiming through the optical sight on the "Alt" key.

Banned the construction of zombies in places.

Fixed a bug with firing a burst of sniper rifles.

Now the crouch function is triggered by a single touch and remains in this position.

This and much more we have added or fixed in the new version of the game 1.05.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!