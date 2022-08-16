Inventory Overhaul Update

After hearing about the couple issues people were having with puzzle items, I went ahead and built an entirely new system for them from the ground-up. Before, you were only able to hold one puzzle item at a time and there was no dedicated inventory tray for them. I reworked the pause menu to accommodate them now, though. Here's the rundown:

-Both combat and puzzle items are now equipable/unequipable

-Puzzle items have their own dedicated inventory slots

-Cleaned up presentation for puzzle item sprites to have borders

-Code overhaul so both menu/inventory and puzzle programming were rewritten to work with this change

-Cleaned up saving/loading to be cross compatible across different versions and episodes

I tested everything as much as I could but in case anyone runs into an error with this new update, please let me know ASAP in the comments with your error code and I will work on a fix!