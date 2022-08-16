Across the Obelisk Full Release Announcement!

The bards will sing of this day when the Obelisk and its armies of minions tremble in fear. Across the Obelisk is officially leaving Early Access and is OUT NOW!

This is a huge milestone in the game’s development, after months of work to build the best cooperative deckbuilding game that we can. We have combined our own playtesting with the community’s feedback and suggestions, as well as bringing even more content to give you greater variety and options to build your ideal team and decks.

We’re very proud of what we have accomplished in getting the game to its full release and we have been really appreciative of the feedback and reception from the community. We hope that you will have a ton of fun, form adventuring parties with your friends, and join our community on the Across the Obelisk Discord server.

Finally, following our previous development update, we can now reveal that we are not alone in our adventure following this release. We have gathered our party and are venturing forth with Paradox Arc - a brand new publishing label that exists as part of the Paradox Interactive family - that will be publishing Across the Obelisk going forward.

There is more planned for the future, but for the moment we are going to celebrate and enjoy this release with our awesome community. We hope you will, too.

Onward to adventure!